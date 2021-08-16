GOP lawmakers cling to belief Mike Lindell will prove Trump won despite symposium flop

According to a report from the Washington Times, a scattering of Republican lawmakers who attended MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's three-day "cyber symposium" in South Dakota are still undeterred in their belief that he will one day come through with irrefutable evidence of 2020 presidential election fraud that deprived Donald Trump of a second term.

Lindell's three-day event was widely derided, with the Washington Post labeling it "The spectacular implosion of Mike Lindell," while noting that one of Lindell's experts blew apart the conclusions by admitting, "...our team said we're not going to say that this is legitimate if we don't have confidence in the information."

Regardless, as the Washington Times' Joseph Clark wrote, some Trump election fraud true-believers who also happen to serve as elected officials are not willing to give up on the ghost of a chance Lindell will soon succeed.

"As Mr. Lindell's claims unraveled last week in front of an audience of 40 million online viewers and roughly 500 people attending in person, Republican state and municipal lawmakers at the Sioux Falls event became even more galvanized in their quest to overturn the election," Clark wrote. "Still convinced that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, they headed back to their state capitals primed to advance audits and investigations of the ballot counts."

Case in point, Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase (R) who explained that she thinks the pillow and bedding company executive just needs more time.

"They're still analyzing the data," Chase suggested. "They're just getting the data, I mean, so you know, they're still poring through, the technical experts, of which I am not, are still poring through the data. I want to hear what they have to say. They are the experts, not the legislators. So that's what I'm waiting for. I've heard generalities. I've heard different ideas out there. You know, as far as conclusive facts and that type of thing, I think that's going to come later, as the technical experts have their hands on the data on are analyzing, and I'm going to listen."

Another lawmaker, Washington state Rep. Brad Klipper (R), said he came away convinced "what I already believed: that there was internet intrusion into our election systems," before admitting that technology is not his strongest suit.

"I'm not the smartest or sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to technology," Klipper confessed, "so I'm trying to gather bits and pieces so that I, in my first-grade-level technology mind, can take home to the citizens more truth about what's out there, what actually happened. … I am concerned that we did not have a true, accurate election. I think there's a lot of fraud that took place. There are many citizens in my legislative district who are very, very upset."

