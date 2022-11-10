Mike Lindell: Some Republicans are gaining because 'the real votes' are being counted now
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that Republicans gaining some votes in election tallies is a sign that "real votes" are being counted late in the process.

During a Thursday appearance on The Alex Jones Show, Lindell compared Republican candidate Kari Lake's late surge in Arizona to her primary results.

"It's identical to what's going on right now," he told Jones. "Kari's going to win for sure. And this is going on in other races too."

Lindell also pointed to Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R) recent gains in Colorado.

"So what I mean, everybody, these are the real votes coming in, the day-of votes," he asserted. "So they overtook, they beat the machine steal, so to speak."

Lindell has previously accused Democrats of making late "ballot dumps" to win the 2020 presidential election.

