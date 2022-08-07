Mike Lindell to stage 'trial of the machines' at election summit: 'Think of the movie The Terminator'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed plans over the weekend to stage a trial where voting machines are the defendants.

While speaking with Steve Bannon at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Lindell explained that the "trial" would take place at his upcoming "Moment of Truth Summit" on election fraud later in August.

Lindell said he would "have the trial of the machines" on the second day of his summit.

"Hold it!" Bannon interrupted. "The trial of the machines!"

"The trial of the machines," Lindell repeated.

"You're going to put the machines on trial?" Bannon asked.

"Absolutely," Lindell agreed. "We're going to put them on trial."

The pillow executive warned the crowd that countries with electronic election systems never "vote out the machines."

"There's hacks all the time and, you know, we're getting into artificial intelligence and all this," Lindell opined. "Think of the movie 'The Terminator' with drones coming down. This is happening in Australia already."

Lindell said he was hopeful that his summit would rid the country of voting machines forever.

"The only way this doesn't work -- I have all the pieces -- is if the people don't watch it," he said.

