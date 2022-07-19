'It's the murder of our country!' Mike Lindell says 'billion' will watch his election fraud 'summit'
Frank Speech/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell promised this week that at least a billion people would watch his upcoming summit on election fraud.

Lindell first announced last month that he would hold "The Moment of Truth Summit" on Aug. 20-21 in Springfield, Missouri.

During a Tuesday broadcast on his Frank Speech platform, the pillow executive lashed out at Fox News, Newsmax and Salem Media for refusing to broadcast conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

"Why wouldn't Fox and Newsmax let you talk about government cameras catching people committing felonies?" he asked. "It's the murder of our country, everybody! This is it! There is no tomorrow!"

"I'm telling you right now," he continued. "We have the most important event this country has ever seen, a turning point in history, an apex in history. Everything we've done for a year and a half!"

Lindell promised the efforts to overturn the election would "cumulate on two days in August."

"And it's going to be seen by a billion people!" he exclaimed.

Watch the video below from Frank Speech or at this link.

