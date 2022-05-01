Mike Lindell claims Elon Musk will restore his Twitter account because rockets are like voting machines

It took about two hours for Mike Lindell's new Twitter account to be suspended, screen captures show. The pillow magnet proclaimed Sunday that he was joining the social media site again after having his personal and company's accounts suspended for pushing COVID conspiracies, 2020 election lies and promoting Jan. 6 violence.

"Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD," Lindell tweeted before noon Sunday.

Before 5:00 p.m. EST, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that Lindell's new account had been "permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion."

Many conservatives have flocked back to Twitter after the world's richest man, Elon Musk, announced he was buying the social media site. Conservatives hoped that Musk would restore those who have been banned, including neo-Nazis, white supremacists and insurrectionists.

Lindell claimed on Sunday at Donald Trump's Nebraska rally, "It’s a five-dimensional chess game."

He also told the crowd that Elon Musk flew people to space, so he probably will understand voting machines stole the election. Musk has been doing private space flights and tests as part of an ongoing dream he has about Mars travel.

Lindell closed by saying he'd be happy to run as Trump's vice president.





The moment comes after Lindell's text messages to Mark Meadows were exposed to the public