Mike Lindell: Biden wants to inject 'Mark of the Beast' vaccine into as many Americans as he can before Trump's reinstatement

The White House announced that the next step in working to get more people vaccinated is going door to door to convince people and dispel myths.

That sent Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell into the stratosphere of paranoia.

While appearing on Bannon's podcast Tuesday, Lindell said that Biden's plan was akin to both Nazi Germany and communism.

"They're going door-to-door and you're going to tell me that I'm going to take a vaccine? Absolutely not," Lindell said.

In reality, no person in the door-to-door effort would be forced to take the vaccine.

Bannon broke in to say that the campaign revealed they were going door to door with people who hadn't been vaccinated. To him, that means that the government has a "master list" of vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

"Well I already knew that was coming," said Lindell. "I had heard rumors of that in Spain way early on that they were going to make this big master list. And that's why I've said before, it's mark of the beast in my mind. That's my opinion. That's — that's where — that's in the Bible, that's where it's manifesting to. I mean when you tell people 'you have to take this' — I did a speech over to people in Israel, this is about a 'couple months ago. And they were trying to do their — everybody needs to take this and I'm arguing with some higher-ups. I said, 'If the, if you want to take it, good for you, special K, good for you. But why do you care that if it's such a good vaccine what I do?"

As a fact-check for Lindell, who proports to be a Christian, The Bible says that the mark of the beast is on the forehead or hand, not the arm, where the shot goes.

"Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666." (Revelations 13:16-18)

Lindell also called on Joe Biden to resign, claiming that he's not actually the president. If he really thought that Biden wasn't the president then Lindell wouldn't be asking him to "resign."



"He lost the election; he needs to admit that he lost the election and quit trying to destroy our country," Lindell added.

