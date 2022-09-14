Mike Lindell had ‘everything’ on phone he claims was seized by FBI at Hardee's

MyPillow CEO and prominent conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell claims that the FBI executed a search warrant while he was at a fast-food restaurant in Minnesota.

"Mike Lindell claims to The Daily Beast that the FBI seized his phone at a Hardee’s restaurant," Zachary Petrizzo reported.

Lindell had previously claimed his phone records were subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol.

It is unknown if the reportedly seizure is related to a flood of recent activity by federal prosecutors.

"Justice Department officials have seized the phones of two top advisers to former President Donald J. Trump and blanketed his aides with about 40 subpoenas in a substantial escalation of the investigation into his efforts to subvert the 2020 election, people familiar with the inquiry said on Monday," The New York Times reported. "The seizure of the phones, coupled with a widening effort to obtain information from those around Mr. Trump after the 2020 election, represent some of the most aggressive steps the department has taken thus far in its criminal investigation into the actions that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob."

Lindell posted a video saying the FBI had been "weaponized."

"It's disgusting. I don't have a computer, everything I do off that phone, everything was on there," he said.

He also said he was provided an order not to tell anyone.

