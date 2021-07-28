GOP lawmaker banned from Oregon Capitol grounds for 18 months after pleading guilty to letting in rioters

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman has been banned from setting foot on the state capitol grounds for 18 months as part of a guilty plea deal to official misconduct relating to his participation in a violent right-wing riot.

"Last December, when the Capitol was closed due to the pandemic, Nearman opened a side door to allow a group of violent protestors inside," the publication writes. "It led to a clash with police near the entrance. While explaining his actions to Marion County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Pellegrini, Nearman claimed he didn't support what the group did upon entering but eventually admitted that he opened the door so he could 'appear favorable to certain citizen groups.'"

According to the report, as part of the terms of the plea, Nearman was also required to pay $2,700 in restitution to the legislature and perform 80 hours of community service.

Nearman was expelled from the Oregon House of Representatives in a bipartisan 59 to 1 vote in June — the first time any lawmaker was removed this way in the history of the state. Despite this, local Republicans are still supportive of him and nominated him as his own replacement to the vacant House seat, which is technically legal but would have to be approved by the county commissioners who make the appointment.

SmartNews