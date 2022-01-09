Pence wants to testify in Jan. 6 probe but fears backlash from MAGA base: Former aide

Mike Pence likely will cooperate with the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection — but it may require a subpoena, according to his former press secretary.



The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said Friday he will ask the former vice president to voluntarily testify sometime this month.

Appearing on CNN on Saturday, Pence's former press secretary, Alyssa Farah Griffin, was asked how she thinks he'll respond to the request.



"Knowing him and having worked with him for several years, I anticipate that he'll cooperate with the committee in some capacity," Farah Griffin said of Pence, noting that she hasn't spoken with him about the matter. "However, this is an important distinction — this is a voluntary request. His former chief of staff, Marc Short, agreed to cooperate with the committee when he was subpoenaed."



Farah Griffin, who also served as White House director of strategic communications under former president Donald Trump, noted she has already voluntarily been interviewed by Republican members of the committee, and offered to testify before the full panel if necessary.

"If there's something you should know about Pence world, it's that they are by-the-book kind of instituionalists by nature," Farah Griffin said. "So I think that if he were to receive a subpoena, he would absolutely comply. He believes in the oversight role that Congress has on the executive branch. I'm a little more skeptical that he would (cooperate) in a volunteer capacity."

Farah Griffin explained that it's "very clear" where the GOP base stands on the Capitol insurrection.

"Were he to go in in a voluntary capacity, I think it could be perceived as he was trying to help the committee" she said. "I think he wants to do what he's obligated to under the Constitution, contribute to the oversight role, but I think they're more likely to get information from him with a subpoena."

Watch the full interview below.