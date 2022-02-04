Mike Pence to fire back at Trump attacks and 'Big Lie' claims in Florida speech: report
President Donald Trump makes remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House as Vice President Mike Pence looks on August 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. President Trump delivered remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a speech in Orlando on Friday at the conservative Federalist Society’s conference, former vice president Mike Pence is expected to respond to recent attacks Donald Trump has made against him and undercut Trump's contention that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

According to the HuffPost's S.V. Date, aides to the former vice president are saying that Trump's claim that Pence could have stopped the certification of the election will be one of the topics in the speech that will be, reportedly, be closed to the press.

"Pence had already been scheduled to speak at the conservative Federalist Society’s conference in Florida, and advisers have indicated in recent days that he is likely to respond there to Trump’s latest attacks," the report states.

"Trump, who has long claimed that all he wanted Pence to do was send several electoral slates Democrat Joe Biden had won back to states to 'correct' their mistakes, early this week stated clearly what his true goal had been all along: for Pence to unilaterally award Trump a second term," the report continues before adding, "Pence, who is laying the groundwork for a presidential run in 2024, over the past year has only infrequently countered Trump’s false claims that he could have, on his own, kept Trump in office."

"Trump a year ago became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol ― his last-ditch attempt to remain in office ― killed five, including one police officer, injured 140 more officers and led to four police suicides," the HuffPost added. "He is now under investigation by federal and state officials in multiple jurisdictions."

2020 Election SmartNews