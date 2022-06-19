Adam Schiff: 'Certainly a possibility' Mike Pence will be subpoenaed

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) admitted it was a "possibility" that the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection might subpoena former vice president Mike Pence.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Schiff -- who sits on the committee -- was closed-mouthed about what to expect in the two hearings that will be televised in the next week, but was a bit more forthcoming on the issue of Pence being asked to testify.

"Why not subpoena Mike Pence, for example?" host Bash asked. "I know you asked him to testify voluntarily -- that didn't happen."

"We're not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified," Schiff replied. "We would still, I think, like to have several high-profile people come before our committee. but at the moment, I can't disclose what private conversations may or may not be going on with respect to certain individuals, but there are still key people we have not interviewed we would like to."

"So, Mike Pence is a possibility still?", the CNN host pressed.

"You know, certainly a possibility," he replied. "We're not excluding anyone or anything at this point."

Watch below: