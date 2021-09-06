Mike Pence and Nikki Haley drop out of Michigan GOP conference

The biennial Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference scheduled for later this month has lost two headliners: former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Speakers who are still on the Michigan GOP event's list include other potential 2024 presidential candidates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Other guests include Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel, former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, former Michigan Gov. John Engler and former President Donald Trump spokesman and “Dancing with the Stars" alum Sean Spicer.
The confab is slated for Sept. 24 to 26 on Mackinac Island and is considered a critical event for GOP candidates before the 2022 election.
The Mackinac Policy Conference sponsored by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce takes place days before at the Grand Hotel and has a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for safety, angering many Republicans. Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock said last month the GOP event does not have one in a Facebook post swiping at the Detroit Chamber conference and urging people to “hang out with me and Sean 'Spicy' Spicer."
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.