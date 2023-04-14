'I love you too': Mike Pence booed as he speaks to NRA conference in his home state

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with a chorus of boos in his home state of Indiana as he gave a speech to the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting.

According to NBC News, Pence was met with a mixture of boos and applause as he took the stage, but ultimately earned cheers for his call to fight efforts to restrict gun rights.

"I love you too," Pence replied to the booers.

"We don't need gun control," he said. "We need crime control." And he repeatedly urged NRA members to "stand your ground."

But as he left the stage after his speech, he was hit with another round of boos, likely from the crowd's contingent of die-hard Trump supporters.

