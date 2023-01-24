Fox News host: Why didn't Pence start looking for documents after Mar-a-Lago search?
A Fox News host wants to know why former Vice President Mike Pence declined to search his home for classified documents immediately after the FBI served a warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Anchor John Roberts posed the question as breaking news reports said on Tuesday that attorneys for Pence had located over a dozen classified documents in his Indiana home.

"I'm curious as to why the former vice president, Mike Pence that is, decided to look now as opposed to after the document scandal hit with former President Trump?" Roberts asked Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL).

"But I'm thankful though that he had the FBI there and that they took possession," Waltz deflected. "And I think that's a difference that people are pointing to. Apparently, with President Biden, it was a negotiation and they still haven't gone to his beach home where he stayed!"

