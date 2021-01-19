Mike Pence posts farewell photos in good-bye message — but excludes any of Donald Trump

Vice President Mike Pence posted his own farewell to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with a slate of photos of himself and his family while in office. But one person was missing: the president.
No pictures with Trump. So messy. https://t.co/FUouHBf10r— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)1611092010.0
Pence, who is scheduled to be at the inauguration representing the Trump administration on Wednesday, announced that he was unable to attend the president's departure party.
The White House sent out invitations to Trump supporters begging that they attend the event at Joint Base Andrews as Trump waves farewell to Washington. It's unknown if the Trump supporters will leave their rioting downtown to attend the event.
After Trump departs and Biden is sworn in, every former president, except Trump, will join in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetary.