Mike Pence posts farewell photos in good-bye message — but excludes any of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump made a final address from the White House Tuesday that sang his own praises and celebrated himself and the achievements he thinks he was able to conjure while in office. He wished the incoming administration well without saying the names of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Trump has refused to accept his loss, continuing to shout at aides over the weekend that he won. But as he stepped to the podium on Tuesday, the outgoing president said his final "bye."

<p>Unfortunately for Trump, his video was released at the same time that President-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington. The only network that covered his speech was Newsmax. </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="758f09ee1d4806c92bd3153584c7ded2" id="a1b4f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351640460301897728"><div style="margin:1em 0">Only Newsmax is airing Trump's farewell video https://t.co/AZQQco6jS7</div> — Jeremy Barr (@Jeremy Barr)<a href="https://twitter.com/jeremymbarr/statuses/1351640460301897728">1611091172.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>The slate of absurd claims of success and celebrations of himself drew fast criticism and condemnations from those online. More Americans will unnecessarily die and the country will suffer in other ways because Trump deprived Biden and al… https://t.co/wEldjrIHKr What is striking how Donald Trump is in his feel… https://t.co/EehF1ZX7jO</div> — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan)<a href="https://twitter.com/AprilDRyan/statuses/1351642191291162626">1611091585.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f110ca61a3d71b20a49393748309a461" id="6abbd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351643889229328394"><div style="margin:1em 0">Pres Trump in final address ignores the role he played in encouraging the mob to storm the Capitol. He does not apo… https://t.co/yW1PYVglXI</div> — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche Alcindor)<a href="https://twitter.com/Yamiche/statuses/1351643889229328394">1611091990.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73b1bb079dcd9cbfb65cfa3def5f62a7" id="26734"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351645254634631174"><div style="margin:1em 0">“We did what we came here to do and so much more,” President Trump says in his farewell address, where he thanked… https://t.co/cX00uIe75d</div> — David Begnaud (@David Begnaud)<a href="https://twitter.com/DavidBegnaud/statuses/1351645254634631174">1611092315.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="69a1fee07007a18830625626b314d1de" id="824f3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351643680503980039"><div style="margin:1em 0">With his farewell speech, Trump has given the pundit class one more chance to declare that this is the day Trump became president.</div> — Sam Stein (@Sam Stein)<a href="https://twitter.com/samstein/statuses/1351643680503980039">1611091940.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="230fd03ea2b482098f55c4c0fc2c3b3e" id="54369"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351645317444341760"><div style="margin:1em 0">Ludicrous? Unreal? Help me find the right word. #Trump in farewell address says “above all we reasserted the sacred… https://t.co/TXcRoYhCLE</div> — John King (@John King)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnKingCNN/statuses/1351645317444341760">1611092330.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b98df641e869ad654fa067d043c1cbd2" id="d7ea1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351644509252288518"><div style="margin:1em 0">While there are several references to the new administration, Trump does not mention Biden by name in his farewell… https://t.co/7vmkd6DNl3</div> — Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)<a href="https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/statuses/1351644509252288518">1611092138.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dfbc02bae59a29a4d4f0f89f6803559b" id="1dace"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351646879256231936"><div style="margin:1em 0">Nothing encapsulates the smallness and isolation of Trump's final days as President more succinctly than pre-taping… https://t.co/aM6CMwHhWA</div> — Tommy Vietor (@Tommy Vietor)<a href="https://twitter.com/TVietor08/statuses/1351646879256231936">1611092703.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8cc77ac96130ab73e9dbc61b2b39a35a" id="9cd1e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351640798480261127"><div style="margin:1em 0">This 20 minute farewell video from Trump is going right in my NO THANKS folder.</div> — Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)<a href="https://twitter.com/jeremynewberger/statuses/1351640798480261127">1611091253.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9b7e9909e5fe8230ae9ddc8512efdf0" id="22abd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351641149832884227"><div style="margin:1em 0">I have a response to Trump's horrible, distasteful and pathetic farewell video that I didn't watch: https://t.co/ddQvK0tZtm</div> — Amee Vanderpool (@Amee Vanderpool)<a href="https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/statuses/1351641149832884227">1611091337.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ac81d8a30b17298fccbe3e0e2d8a7a8" id="bf7a7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649935771385856"><div style="margin:1em 0">Wow, after bragging for years about how much of "the wall" had been built, Trump literally admitted in his farewell… https://t.co/eGQlCxm16F</div> — ᑕᖇYᑭTIᑕ (@ᑕᖇYᑭTIᑕ)<a href="https://twitter.com/illtakethecrypt/statuses/1351649935771385856">1611093431.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ac4ffb99ab5d50f832683e5f1b66e104" id="37aa8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649916519669763"><div style="margin:1em 0">*Trump giving his farewell address* ✌🏼 https://t.co/Sbdjxc5ZUz</div> — David 🐰 (@David 🐰)<a href="https://twitter.com/davidgarcia_/statuses/1351649916519669763">1611093427.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0415f94e30e5fda09f6cfc297431e544" id="b4b21"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649881753051139"><div style="margin:1em 0">Watching that Trump farewell video. "I was the first ever outsider to win the presidency", he says, forgetting he t… https://t.co/kWXJlSisw7</div> — Paris Stilton (@Paris Stilton)<a href="https://twitter.com/montague90/statuses/1351649881753051139">1611093418.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2cb9b6fc73b3aee87e88128e6846a09" id="0f806"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649862350229506"><div style="margin:1em 0">In Trump’s farewell speech he claims that “...millions were lifted from poverty in just a few short years.” Anybody fact checked that yet?</div> — Jaelen Elizabeth (@Jaelen Elizabeth)<a href="https://twitter.com/jaelizabeth7/statuses/1351649862350229506">1611093414.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5bcc1d2debe0544362972ed5bc03459" id="601b5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649879303610369"><div style="margin:1em 0">In his farewell address Trump celebrated the tariffs his Administration put into place. After all this time he stil… https://t.co/U7X3yWRXca</div> — John Mountjoy (@John Mountjoy)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnJMountjoy/statuses/1351649879303610369">1611093418.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75d50ee4a59d813ceb2b05555790ad80" id="e732b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351650748455645189"><div style="margin:1em 0">Didn't. Even. Hug. A. Flag.</div> — A.J. Bauer (@A.J. Bauer)<a href="https://twitter.com/ajbauer/statuses/1351650748455645189">1611093625.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24820142fabddd64c4c1be483613756c" id="034de"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649764744589313"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trumps farewell address is meant for him alone. To watch every night before he goes to bed. For its full of lies.</div> — Lloyd da Stable Genius (@Lloyd da Stable Genius)<a href="https://twitter.com/my_lmg/statuses/1351649764744589313">1611093391.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cfb6e33b484cd760f365f7e8db6f18e6" id="f434c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351649744704196611"><div style="margin:1em 0">Just suffered through tRump’s farewell speech, 🤮. I actually have a headache from arguing with the tv. Tomorrow can… https://t.co/yyQPqJjkbE</div> — Barbara Gabbard (@Barbara Gabbard)<a href="https://twitter.com/bgabby63/statuses/1351649744704196611">1611093386.0</a></blockquote></div>