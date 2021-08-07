'Traitor' Mike Pence facing furious backlash from Trump fans after telling Americans to get vaccinated

A story on Newsmax reporting Mike Pence telling young Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations set off a flurry of attacks by fans of Donald Trump after the former vice president posted the link to his Twitter account.
Speaking in Houston earlier in the week the former VP explained, "Now let me say this about the vaccine: I got the shot. My family got the shot. And I want to encourage anyone here who hasn't gotten the shot who's eligible to go get it. And if you're not sure about it, go ask your doctor and get the very best advice you can."
After posting the Newsmax story on his timeline, Pence was buried with insults from both sides of the political divide, with conservatives -- still angry with him for not stopping the certification of Joe Bidens's presidential win -- hammering him mercilessly and calling him a "traitor" -- one of the nicer names they used for him.
You can see some responses below:
@Mike_Pence I can’t believe how many people have bought into this experimental inoculation.— connie clark (@connie clark) 1628280630.0
@Mike_Pence Why are you tweeting? You’re a nobody with no voice. The only thing that follows you now is your tail.… https://t.co/k80aFl0HWu— Tom 🇨🇦🇬🇷👊🇺🇸 (@Tom 🇨🇦🇬🇷👊🇺🇸) 1628306641.0
@Mike_Pence You’re such a disappointment. You should be promoting this science. But then again, you thought the ele… https://t.co/rlYXFE3etI— Johnny Jeff (@Johnny Jeff) 1628280242.0
@Mike_Pence Mike pence is a traitor who should never be trusted. He is the definition of swamp. You look up "swam… https://t.co/v3xjL6NeuM— fish n floor (@fish n floor) 1628281829.0
@Mike_Pence Why didn't you stop the steal?— Trump lost to an Alzheimer's patient? (@Trump lost to an Alzheimer's patient?) 1628279624.0
@Mike_Pence fuck you ass clown.....I had a some respect for you but it is all gone at this point— Eli Halterman (@Eli Halterman) 1628280184.0
@Mike_Pence Even if it hasn’t been tested on the reproductive system?— Georgie Cherry (@Georgie Cherry) 1628337380.0
@Mike_Pence kiss it Mike you didn’t do the right thing when it was your turn— iceberg rose (@iceberg rose) 1628279974.0
@Mike_Pence Step right up and get yourself baby proofed..miscarriages almost guaranteed..— connie clark (@connie clark) 1628279829.0
@Mike_Pence I often wonder how someone who coerces or influences folks to get the shot would feel if they knew thei… https://t.co/q1EoacnDtz— Charlie Kendall (@Charlie Kendall) 1628309004.0