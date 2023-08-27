Mike Pence floats 'expedited' death penalty for Jacksonville gunman who killed himself

Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence suggested the solution to mass shootings in America was to kill guilty people quicker — even though many gunmen end up dead at the scene.

CBS host Nancy Cordes asked Pence about a recent racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

"It's the eve of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington," Cordes noted. "And yet we're appearing we're appearing to witness a rise in racial hatred, in white supremacy across the country. What can you do? What can your party do? What can the nation do to address this?"

"Well, there's no place in America for racially inspired violence," Pence replied. "And I condemn what occurred in Jacksonville in the strongest possible terms. That wasn't a criminal act. That was an act of evil."

The former vice president offered "prayers" for the victims and their families.

"I prayed this morning for them," he revealed. "We believe in prayer at our house."

The former vice president agreed that mass shootings needed to be addressed.

"But at the end of the day, I also believe that justice delayed is justice denied," he remarked. "And I'm calling for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting like took place in Jacksonville or, frankly, like the shootings that took place at a baseball park and at a football game."

"We've got to send a message to anyone that has evil in their hearts, that there is no chance for them to spend the rest of their life behind bars, that they're going to meet their fate in months, not years," he added. "And I believe I believe expedited due process, a federal death penalty for those that engage in the kind of mass shootings that claim lives in Jacksonville yesterday is an idea whose time has come."

Like many mass shooters, the gunman in Jacksonville killed himself at the crime scene.

Watch the video below from CBS or at the link.