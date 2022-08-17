Mike Pence says he would 'consider' invitation from Jan. 6 Committee
WMUR/screen grab

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed on Wednesday that he would consider participating in the Jan. 6 Committee's investigation if he were asked.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said at a breakfast event in New Hampshire. "But you've heard me mention the Constitution a few times this morning. Under the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government. Any invitation that would be directed at me, I would have to reflect on the unique role that was serving then as vice president."

Pence said that it would be "unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill."

"But I don't want to pre-judge," he added. "So if there were ever any formal invitation to us, it would get due consideration."

Watch the video clip below from WMUR.

2020 Election SmartNews Video