Pence is 'nakedly lying' about Trump's intent on Jan. 6: Former Homeland Security aide
Commentator and writer Miles Taylor is calling out former Vice President Mike Pence as a liar after watching a recent interview.

The former Homeland Security chief of staff, Taylor penned a new book, "Blowback: A warning to save democracy from the next Trump." In it, he describes a situation in which the team he worked on was forced to race back to the White House because Trump wanted to announce that he was going to use the Insurrection Act to deploy soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border, along with other plans.

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Taylor told Lindsey Reiser what struck him the most in the news Sunday was Pence's lies.

“I’ve said many times the president’s words were reckless that day. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence told CNN’s “State of the Union" during an interview. "But while his words were reckless, based on what I know, I’m not yet convinced that they were criminal."

"I was very compounded by Mike Pence's comments this morning because in almost the same answer," Taylor said, referring to an interview the former VP did on Sunday. "We said that he was very clear with Donald Trump that it was wrong to try to overturn the election. That Pence didn't have the power. And then shortly after, he said he is not sure what Donald Trump's intent was. Literally, I am confounded by that. He just said it was clear Trump's intent was to try to obstruct the transfer of power. But he is just nakedly lying."

He noted that there are a number of candidates who should be trying to take down Trump in the primaries. Instead, they're "trying to give him slack."

Taylor went on to recall when he was forced to stop Trump from mentioning the Insurrection Act in the State of the Union address.

