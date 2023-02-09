Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel after months of negotiation: report
Mike Pence (Photo by Ryan Kelly for AFP)

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence to testify in ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump, ABC News reported.

It was announced earlier Thursday that Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien was subpoenaed to address both Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents and another probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It's unknown what information Smith is seeking from Pence.

It's an indication that the Justice Department has climbed to the top of its investigation into the former president.

ABC News revealed that there have been "months" of negotiations between the Justice Department and Pence about testifying. It's unclear if that means that Pence and Smith were unable to come to an agreement and that his testimony isn't willing but forced by a subpoena.

Pence hasn't commented on the subpoena yet.

