Mike Pence moves to quash special counsel's Jan. 6 subpoena: CNN

Mike Pence is pushing back against a federal grand jury subpoena in the Jan. 6 investigation, CNN reports.

The former vice president through attorneys on Friday night filed a motion requesting that a judge block the subpoena, citing protections offered by the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, sources told the news outlet.

The move is not a surprise. It follows public statements in which Pence indicated he didn’t plan to comply with the subpoena, which he called "unconstitutional and unprecedented," the report said.

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys in a separate motion asked a judge to block Pence from testifying before a grand jury, claiming certain communications are protected by executive privilege, the report said.

Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking Pence’s testimony about his communications with his former boss on the days leading up to Jan. 6 and the day of the insurrection, the report said.

Pence indicated that as president of the Senate on the day of the attack on the Capitol, he’s protected by the Speech or Debate Clause that shields lawmakers from law enforcement investigations involving legislative responsibilities, the report said.