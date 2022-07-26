Jan. 6 committee in discussions to bring Mike Pompeo in for testimony: report
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots has already obtained testimony from multiple high-profile former Trump administration officials, and now it may be on the verge of getting another.

ABC News reports that the January 6 committee is in talks to secure the testimony of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson alleges broached the topic of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office in the wake of the riots at the Capitol.

ABC News' sources also say that Pompeo has been "tentatively scheduled" to speak with the committee in the coming days.

Although Pompeo was a staunch loyalist throughout his tenure as Trump's top diplomat, he stayed away from the twice-impeached former president's efforts to illegally remain in power after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Reporting from the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender indicates that Pompeo was particularly wary of attorney Sidney Powell's attempts to claim that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the election in Biden's favor as part of a decades-long alliance with late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to undermine the American republic.

"The crazies have taken over," Pompeo reportedly told a colleague after he saw Trump had thrown his lot in with Powell.

