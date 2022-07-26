Trump melts down after NY Times columnist says his powers are 'weakening'

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at New York Times columnist Ross Douthat over a piece that was published several days ago.

In a lengthy rant published on his Truth Social platform, Trump took issue with Douthat's claim that Trump's influence within the Republican Party is "weakening."

To back up his claim, Trump made exaggerated claims about all of the candidates whom his endorsement helped in this year's Republican primary cycle, while neglecting to mention his assorted failures, most specifically in Georgia, where his challengers lost to both incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump also took credit for helping candidates such as Dan Cox, a far-right Republican whom most political analysts believe is dead in the water in his quest to become governor of a deep-blue state such as Maryland.

Trump even took credit for supposedly dragging Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) across the finish line in 2020, as he falsely claimed the Republican Senate leader was on track "to lose in record fashion" to Amy McGrath before Trump endorsed him.

The twice-impeached former president concluded by describing his endorsement powers as "by any standard, amazing -- stronger than ever before in our Country's history."

