GOP's Mike Rounds mocked as an 'embarrassment' for 'weird' threat against Biden
www.rawstory.com

A South Dakota Republican tweeted out a challenge to President Joe Biden that many perceived as a gun threat.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) posted a photo of the statue of himself that stands in Pierre's "Trail of Governors" that depicts him holding a rifle and standing near his dog, and he dared Biden to disarm the bronze likeness.

"Hey @JoeBiden - come and take it," Rounds tweeted. "Careful, she bites too."


Other social media users wondered whether the senator was threatening the president.