'Bait and switch': Minister slams Hobby Lobby founder's 'He Gets Us' ads

The mysterious "He Gets Us" ads airing around major sporting events have been traced back to groups tied to the billionaire conservative founder of the Hobby Lobby craft store chain, David Green, who is using the spot as an effort to "rebrand Jesus" and bring religion more prominently into the public square.

But his effort is just a "bait and switch," argues Rev. Darrell Goodwin of the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ, in an opinion for the CT Mirror.

The Super Bowl ads, which highlighted Jesus as a "refugee" who "confronted racism with love," first appeared to be "a breath of fresh air," wrote Goodwin, a progressive, Black, and openly queer minister who preaches in Bloomfield, Connecticut. "However, the funders of this invitation are the same folks who promote anti-LGBT legislation, a denial of women’s rights to their own bodies, the campaigns of clear white supremacists, and the evangelical church."

"This approach to sharing faith can lead folks to feel violated, abused, and most of all can cause irreparable harm and even death," Goodwin warned. "Instead, I would rather these ads promote a gospel of radical inclusion, a path that says no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey you are welcome here."

This comes as all around the country, progressive Black ministers have sought to push a more inclusive and justice-focused Christianity, from Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who preaches at the baptist church that was once home to Martin Luther King, to Everett Mitchell, an activist pastor turned reformer judge now running for the Supreme Court of Wisconsin.

In contrast to what he claims is the contradiction of the "He Gets Us" campaign, Goodwin promoted a site his own conference is launching, known as "Find Hope Now."

"It may not be a flashy ad on the Super Bowl but it’s an invitation that isn’t funded by right-wing propaganda or a false attempt to love," wrote Goodwin, saying that his effort is funded by small contributions throughout Southern New England "so that there will be hope centers all over New England awaiting you with open arms."