GOP 'buffoons' hate Biden so much that they're giving 'aid and comfort to Russia': Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Republican "buffoons" who delivered a propaganda victory to Russia by attacking President Joe Biden.
The president visited Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and GOP lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs and others issued sharp criticism of Biden and U.S. assistance for the conflict -- and the "Morning Joe" host said their comments echoed Kremlin propaganda.
"As we talk about this, it is so clear that this is a battle between a western democracy and Russian and Chinese autocracy," Scarborough said. "While you have the majority of Republicans in the Senate supporting the president and western democracy, you had some buffoons yesterday on Capitol Hill say some absolutely remarkable things that I have no doubt [Russian state media program Russia Today] will be playing for the next few weeks, Russian television will be playing it for the next couple weeks."
"They hate the American president so much that they're willing to provide aid and comfort to the Russian cause," Scarborough added. "It really -- you know, one of Kevin McCarthy's closest associates talked about a civil war, talked about secession. Others openly, openly just contemptuous of Ukraine and the efforts there. They were saying, doesn't matter to us. A guy who wants to be president of the United States actually going on television yesterday saying Russia doesn't pose any threat to its neighbors."
