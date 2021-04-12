Mom demands answers after Minnesota cop shoots her son — pulled over for air-fresheners on his mirror

Another Minnesota man is dead after another police shooting of an unarmed civilian in Brooklyn Center.









Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright called his mother at approximately 1:40 p.m. telling her that he was being pulled over. He had an outstanding warrant but police didn't know that when they pulled him over. they said it was for a "traffic violation," the New York Times reported. The violation was that he had air fresheners hanging from his mirror.

They tried to arrest Wright when he "re-entered the vehicle," the police claimed.

"One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver," a statement read. "The vehicle then traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle."

"I said when the police officer comes back to the window, put him on the phone and I will give him the insurance information," Wright's mother said in a video, according to the Times. "Then I heard the police officer come to the window and say, 'Put the phone down and get out of the car.' And Daunte said why. He said, 'We'll explain to you when you get out of the car.'

Mrs. Wright said that she heard her son either drop the phone, or put it on the dashboard of the car. Then "I heard scuffling and I heard the police officer say, 'Daunte, don't run' and then the officer said, 'put the phone down' and hung it up."

When she called the phone back, Wright's girlfriend answered and told her that he had been shot.

Tensions increased as the night went along, with the crowd growing and

Read the full report and see the videos below:




















