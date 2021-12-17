'They know the truth!' Morning Joe rips GOP candidates too 'scared' of Trump's base to admit Biden won

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Republican candidates for refusing to admit Joe Biden won the presidential election.

All five candidates at a GOP gubernatorial debate refused to state the president was constitutionally elected, and the "Morning Joe" host said Republicans were too terrified of Donald Trump's right-wing base nearly a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection to admit the truth.

"There's that split again between what you are hearing from senators, Republican senators, for the most part, and what you're hearing from members of the House and candidates out on the trail," Scarborough said. "I've heard a lot of Republican senators say, and other responsible leaders in the party, we can't look back, we have to focus on the next election, looking back will only hurt us. Here we see five candidates that just can't state the obvious and, first, what does it say about them, but my god, what does it say about the base in that state that elects Republican candidates to run for governor?"



Trump continues to insist the 2020 election was stolen from him through fraud, and polls show millions of Republican voters agree with him after hundreds of his die-hard supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of Biden's win, but Scarborough believes most GOP candidates know better.

"They know the truth," Scarborough said. "Every Republican leader knows the truth, ever elected Republican leaders know. All they know need to do is, as I tell my friends, 'Oh, you think the vote count is rigged? Why don't you go and look at Fox News' website and look at the count there and the New York Post, Rupert Murdoch's other publication, the Wall Street Journal's editorial page, they say a lot of things people disagree with, but on issues of voter fraud they've been extraordinarily clear -- there was no widespread voter fraud.'"

"Every Trump-appointed judge that looked at these issues, extraordinarily conservative, Trump-appointed judges, all said the same thing, no voter fraud, no widespread voter fraud that changed the outcome of the election," he added. "Not in Pennsylvania, not anywhere. They all said the same thing. They know the truth and yet they keep lying. I guess it does show that they're still scared of Donald Trump and Donald Trump's former followers."



