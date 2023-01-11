Minnesota sheriff censured for racism and drunk driving reinstated as cop — with a pay raise

On Tuesday, the Star Tribune reported that David Hutchinson, the former Hennepin County, Minnesota sheriff who went on medical leave after a drunk driving scandal and a censure from the county for sending racist and homophobic text messages in the workplace, is returning to his former job as a Metro Transit Police Department sergeant, with more pay than he was making before being elected sheriff.

"According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated Jan. 2 as a sergeant at $55.09 per hour, or $114,587 annually," reported Rochelle Olson. "When he left Metro Transit as a sergeant in December 2018, shortly after his surprise election as county sheriff, he was paid $44.26 an hour, or $92,060 a year."

Metro Transit spokeswoman Terri Dresen declined to discuss Hutchinson's job status, although the Star Tribune found him listed as an "active" employee" at the agency.

Minnesota state law generally allows elected officials who held a public job before taking office to be reinstated to that job after they leave. As the article notes, Hutchinson's predecessor as sheriff, Rich Stanek, used the same provision after Hutchinson defeated him four years ago.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 rioter pictured putting feet on Pelosi's desk was lost and just trying to find a bathroom: lawyers

Hutchinson's problems began in December 2021, after he drunkenly rolled over a police SUV while driving at 125 miles per hour, and lied to state troopers he was not the driver. Investigators looking into him after that incident then revealed he was creating a hostile work environment for his subordinates. In one text, he said of a Black corrections director considering a run against him, "People are sick of black people getting things solely on being black." He also used a homophobic slur in another conversation, telling a command staff member asking him if he was prepared for a meeting with the corrections commissioner, "F--k you-ya bald mumbling f----t."

"The report said Hutchinson and his attorney declined to participate in the investigation," noted the report. "In a statement to the Star Tribune last month, Hutchinson denied the allegations and said he was targeted because he's gay."