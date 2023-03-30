Train derailment in Minnesota forces local evacuations as multiple cars catch fire
Runaway train (Shutterstock)

A train carrying ethanol through Minnesota derailed and caught fire, forcing local residents to evacuate.

CNN reports that the derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday morning in Raymond Minnesota.

Multiple cars on the train promptly caught on fire, and officials told people living in nearby homes to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the derailment.

Train derailments have been in the national spotlight recently after a derailment in the town of East Palestine, Ohio led to an environmental catastrophe resulting from toxic chemicals being spilled into local water sources.

