Missing Oklahoma Republican official found 'safe'

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was last seen attempting to enter Afghanistan with a large sum of cash as part of an effort to rescue Americans still in the country single-handedly.

According to Mullin's spokesperson, the Congressman is alive and hasn't been captured by the Taliban. The office didn't say where Mullin was and if he was still attempting to enter Afghanistan, but it said he is "completely safe."



The statement went on to say that the Congressman is willing to do "anything in our power" to bring Americans home.

According to one NBC News report, the few Americans left behind are those with dual citizenship who either elected to stay until their entire family could get out, those working with aid groups, and those for whom the paperwork wasn't approved in time.

The government made 55,000 phone calls and sent 33,000 emails attempting to work with the Americans on the ground to get them to the airport and get them out before the Aug. 31 deadline.

Mullin has never served in the military or worked with any clandestine services.



