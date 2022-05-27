A game warden unleashed a surge of racist jokes after encountering a Black Santa Claus -- now hunters want him fired
(Shutterstock.com)

Hunters in Mississippi voiced outrage over "bigoted and racist" Facebook posts that were posted by a game warden, WLBT reported.

The network reported his comments included “that last chimney you went down Santa was mighty smutty,” “is that a 9 mm in my back or a gift?” and “you say you want Kentucky Fried Chicken with your milk and cookies?”

Resident Devin Cockrell posted screen-captures of the post to Facebook.

“I saw him post a picture with a Black Santa Claus, and he kept on saying further and further into the racist jokes,” Cockrell said. “If he’s able to come onto your property, I mean, there’s no limit to how he can exercise his prejudice.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Uvalde shooting timeline exposes an ugly truth

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks told the station it would not comment on a personnel matter.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere near an area that that man has jurisdiction,” Cockrell said. “(It’s) just not conduct I want to have to deal with in the field, much less know that’s what’s policing everyone else in that area.”

Hunter Drik Carr was also alarmed by the post.

“I mean, that’s scary because he’s walking around with a gun, and he’s got this authority, this badge, you know?” Carr said. “He’s bragged on his post, ‘I’ve been here 33 years.’ You’ve been getting away with this for 33 years. It’s ridiculous. It is ridiculous."

SmartNews