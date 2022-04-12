Mississippi elementary school comes under fire for fair booth that sold Confederate and Trump flags

Outrage is swirling around a Mississippi elementary school where a booth was set up selling Confederate flags and Trump flags, the Sun Herald reports.
Early this month, the parent-teacher association for Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a fair that was attended by numerous vendors, one of whom was known as the "Flag Lady," who sold the controversial flags.
“[Confederate flags] don’t belong in our schools,” Alexis Weathersby, who has a child at the school, told the Sun Herald. “It is a symbol of hatred and pain and slavery and trauma … if this was a Nazi flag, it would be a no brainier.”
Weathersby reached out to school principal Kevin Roberts, who said the booth's presence at the fair was a mistake and all vendors in the future would go through a screening process.
Speaking to First Coast News, Harrison County School District Public Relations Specialist Trang Pham-Bui said the flags should not have been at the school and said the district "does not allow political statements of any kind at school events. The issue at Woolmarket Elementary was addressed as soon as it was brought to the principal’s attention."
