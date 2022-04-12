'More insane than usual' QAnon 'documentary' claims vaccines will transfer Satan's DNA into your blood

A new QAnon "documentary" out this week is pushing a new conspiracy theory about COVID-19 vaccines that NBC News reporter Ben Collins describes as "more insane than usual."

According to Collins, the documentary is called "Watch the Water" and it's currently "blowing up among anti-vaxxers."

The documentary posits that the vaccines contain a mixture of magnets and snake venom with the goal of transferring "Satan's DNA" into human bodies.

Clips posted by Collins on Twitter show the purported "experts" discussing using dynabeads in the vaccine that they falsely claim result in vaccinated people getting magnetized.

Another clip shows the expert explaining how he believed God told him that he needed to "tell the world" about his theory about Satan DNA in vaccines by speaking to him through a fortune cookie.

"I cannot stress how deeply stupid the last shot of this little movie is," comments Collins. "Must be seen to be believed."

Watch the clips below.







