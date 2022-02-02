Critics hammer Missouri Republicans for new pro-gun law dubbed the 'Make Murder Legal Act'
Republican state legislators in Missouri are pushing for a new gun rights law that even has some of their fellow Republicans crying foul.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the proposed bill "would establish a presumption that individuals who use force against another person reasonably did so in order to defend themselves."

This means that police looking to charge someone with murder after shooting someone would have to prove that the individual did not act in self-defense, whereas current law places the onus on defendants to prove that they acted in self-defense.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a Republican, shredded the bill in an interview with the Post-Dispatch.

"I refer to it as the ‘Make Murder Legal Act,'" he said. "What we are doing with this bill is... basically saying the 6,500 assaults that are committed every single year in Missouri — that every single one of those are automatically presumed to be self-defense."

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Timothy Lohmar, another Republican, delivered a similarly scathing assessment of the bill.

"Anybody who uses a weapon to murder another individual, or to kill another individual, if they claim self-defense, the law enforcement potentially is handcuffed from even arresting that person," he said. "This bill takes that decision of self-defense essentially away from the jury and applies a different legal standard and it basically relies upon a court to make that decision in advance of the jury ever hearing all the evidence."

