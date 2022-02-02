Video shows MAGA-rioting cop violently arresting Black man in his driveway

A video that's gone viral on social media this week shows a former Florida police officer who participated in the Capitol insurrection violently arresting a Black man in his driveway.

Nathaniel Tuck, who reportedly is a member of the Proud Boys, resigned from the Apopka, Fla., police department after being arrested on Jan. 6-related charges.

"Several cellphone videos showing the Nov. 28, 2019, arrest of Jason Friend were posted to TikTok in the last week, showing several officers surrounding Friend’s vehicle before dragging him out and punching him repeatedly in the head before using a Taser on him," the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday. "Court records said cops investigating a noise complaint found Friend, who was sitting in his car and playing music loudly on the radio. Neighbors who recorded the arrest pleaded with officers to stop beating him, saying Friend was a former police officer."

Tuck was the officer who tased Friend and later wrote the arrest report about the incident. The video of Friend's arrest went viral this week after he filed an excessive-force lawsuit against the city of Apopka. Among other things, the lawsuit accuses the city of negligence in hiring, "including the arresting officer who was a member of ‘The Proud Boys’ racist organization," the Sentinel reported.

Tuck and his father, former Windermere police officer and pastor Kevin Tuck, are co-defendants in a Capitol riot case with several known members of the Proud Boys.

Watch the video below in two parts.













