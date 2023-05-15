Missouri high school suspends student for recording teacher who spouted racial slurs in class

A student at Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri recorded a teacher saying racial slurs in class -- and the school suspended the student in response, reported the Springfield News-Leader.

"Mary Walton, a sophomore, said her three-day out-of-school suspension started Friday and she will not be allowed to return to campus until Wednesday," reported Claudette Riley. "It was the maximum penalty available for a first-time offense involving 'inappropriate use of electronic devices' at the high school level, according to the student handbook."

In justifying her decision to record her teacher, Walton said that she "wanted proof that he said it so I could give it to the office and hold him accountable for what he said."

According to Walton, the teacher used a racial slur "six times in total" after butting into a student conversation and demanding to know "Why are you allowed to say it and I am not?"

READ MORE: 'A bitter diseased soul': Morning Joe panel hammers Trump's 'unhinged' weekend attack

Two of the uses of the slur were caught on Walton's video. After the teacher noticed he was being recorded, he demanded Walton "put her phone away."

"Shortly after the incident Tuesday, the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave," said the report. "In a message to Glendale employees and families, principal Josh Groves wrote: 'We are aware of a Glendale teacher using offensive, derogatory language during class today. A video of the comments is being circulated and we have received several calls from concerned parents. I want you to know that the comments expressed in the video are inappropriate, inexcusable and do not meet the professional standards for Springfield Public Schools employees.'" However, Walton learned on Friday that she was also being suspended.

"I was just confused because I don't know what I did wrong," said Walton. "I feel like if I didn't take the video, he probably would not have been held accountable, like he is right now. So I don't know why I am being punished."

A number of schools around the country have come under fire for how they have handled similar incidents. In Wausau, Wisconsin, a high school band teacher with a record of complaints for racist and homophobic behavior was reinstated by the school board with all complaints dismissed, leading to anger and argument at the recent board meeting.