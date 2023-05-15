'A bitter diseased soul': Morning Joe panel hammers Trump's 'unhinged' weekend attack
A panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday morning scorched Donald Trump over a Mother's Day post he made on his Truth Social platform with one panelist calling him "unhinged" and host Joe Scarborough saying his words showed what a "bitter" man he has become.

Conservative Charlie Sykes kicked off the discussion by pointing to the post and asking if Republicans are paying attention to the path Trump is going down, and he cited Trump's Mother's Day tweet as prime evidence.

"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," Trump wrote on Sunday. "Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Sykes was amazed that Republicans were still willing to line up behind Trump despite such unhinged ravings.

"How can Republicans look at that and go, 'Yeah, let's spend the next two years defending this guy, and let's put him back in the Oval Office'?" he asked rhetorically. "I mean, one of the things we've seen over the last week is a reminder, in case anybody has forgotten exactly who Donald Trump is, what he is going to be like, and what he is going to demand of his fellow Republicans in terms of ignoring his conduct or defending his conduct."

Host Scarborough then shared more traditional Mother's Day wishes from President Joe Biden, and claimed the former president is exposing himself as a "bitter diseased soul."

Mara Gay of the New York Times cut right to the chase and called Trump "unhinged."

"He hasn't been chastened by January 6th, by the indictments, by the E. Jean Carroll case, by reality," she contributed. "Then the Mother's Day statement which was particularly unhinged."

"This is the reality, is that American people seem to be in the polls," she added. "They're looking at options, that much is clear. What they're seeing is the same old unhinged behavior from Donald Trump."

