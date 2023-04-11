Missouri House Republicans vote to defund public libraries: report
JEFFERSON CITY, MO - MAY 17: Members of the Missouri House of Representatives work on the House floor on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images).

Republicans in the Missouri State House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to strip all public libraries of their funding a week after lawmakers debated the budget proposal that Governor Mike Parson submitted to the legislature.

The version that will now head to the State Senate eliminated "not only the $4.5 million Parson had slated for libraries, but also costs for diversity initiatives, childcare and pre-kindergarten programs," Heartland Signal reported.

The move appears to be a retaliatory response to legal action taken by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Missouri House Budget Committee leader Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) proposed cutting library aid due to a recent lawsuit filed against the state last February," Heartland Signal explained.

"The lawsuit — filed by the ACLU of Missouri on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association — seeks to declare Senate Bill 775 unconstitutional, a bill that has resulted in over 300 books getting banned from school libraries, many of which include LGBTQ characters or racial justice themes," the outlet added.

