Madison Cawthorn ripped for 'egging on' MAGA rioters: 'Real consequences could be on the horizon'

On Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board tore into Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for his role in encouraging the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and analyzed the legal case that could block him from running for office again.

"Increasing numbers of Republicans are joining Democrats in Congress condemning last week’s Republican National Committee statement defending the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as 'legitimate political discourse,'" wrote the board. "Exasperation and frustration are growing on both sides of the aisle over the lack of accountability for lawmakers who cheered on the insurrection. At long last, real consequences could be on the horizon."

Cawthorn is currently suing to challenge the power of the North Carolina Board of Elections, which is being asked by voters in the district to bar him from running under the 14th Amendment, which states that people who have "given aid or comfort to the enemies" of the United States is ineligible for office. The agency has not actually determined Cawthorn is ineligible, and this would be an unprecedented step — but, argued the editorial board, this would have merit.

"Trump didn’t just encourage the protesters, he waited more than three hours after the bloodshed had started before calling rioters off. That’s why Trump also might credibly face the same 14th Amendment challenge should he try to run in 2024," wrote the board. "In addition to egging on the attackers, Cawthorn told attendees at a rally weeks before to 'call your congressman and feel free — you can lightly threaten them' with words like 'I’m coming after you. … Everybody’s coming after you.' He later warned of 'more bloodshed' to come. Under North Carolina law, the burden would be on Cawthorn to prove he did not give 'aid or comfort' to insurrectionists."

The board has previously focused on the similar role of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in egging on the protesters, calling him "grossly unfit" for office.

