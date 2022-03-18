“You shouldn’t be asking—let alone a trans kid, any kid,” Avery explained when talking about Gannon’s question.
It was part of a series of conservative attacks that inevitably went back to allegations that transgender people are child sex abusers trolling for youth in the bathrooms of America.
Gannon described a hypothetical situation where someone could walk into "the ladies’ room," only to realize "somebody else is in there that doesn’t have a female’s—has a male body instead of a female’s body."
But the Missouri bill isn't about bathrooms, this time conservatives are trying to ban transgender children from sports teams that are divided by gender.
"Avery and Jackson had just finished testifying against that proposal before Gannon started her questions, which did not center on sports," the report explained.
"It was never about sports," Avery said. "They really still—after all this time—wanted to go back to: 'You want to go in the right bathroom? Nah.'"
“You think we’re going around forcing our genitalia into people’s face," Avery said in the video of Gannon. "We’re trying to go to the bathroom, and what you want to do is not let people do that? Your whole argument here is the fact that you don’t want people to use the bathroom. A bathroom no one—yes, no one—is looking at your…”
“I was seriously just curious,” Gannon said.
“You’re asking a 14-year-old, on public, record, about genitals and if people would see that,” said Avery's mom. “Kids aren’t going around exposing themselves. Kids want to play sports with their friends. That’s what this bill is."
Their overarching observation is that no one seems to care more about children's genitals than Republicans. Jackson went on to say that if any adult had ever asked a 14-year-old about their genitals they'd be arrested.
A Texas law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, will make parents of transgender children criminals if they allow their child to have certain rare surgical procedures. At the same time that Abbott is pushing a bill to rule how parents should raise their children, he's pushing a law that gives parents decisions on what is taught in classrooms.
Alabama and Idaho are both states looking to copy the Missouri law. Other laws would remove the medical license of doctors providing gender-affirming care, even if it's a psychologist. There are also the "bathroom bills."
Transphobic legislators have no place in our states.\n \nA Missouri lawmaker attacks a 14-year-old with an incredibly inappropriate and invasive line of questioning about their body.pic.twitter.com/KRWZLW275f
— Human Rights Campaign (@Human Rights Campaign)
1647441120
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has won the respect of millions around the world for his courage and resolve as Russia tries to destroy his country, and MSNBC's John Heilemann explained the "sophisticated political operation" he has used to rise to the occasion.
The former comedian and television star has risen from relative global obscurity to become one of the world's most prominent leaders, and the "Morning Joe" analyst examined the hard work and assistance that helped propel Zelenskyy into that role, which has served as an inspiration to his nation's resistance.
"The tiny percentage that knew who he was thought he was a clown, basically, they kind of looked down on him," Heilemann said. "He's now, along with Joe Biden, everybody in the world knows who any American president is, and Vladimir Putin. He's now, like, one of the most three famous political people in the world. I'm not using fame to denigrate, I'm saying the rise in four weeks to that kind of status and, you know, that almost universal admiration, to go from nowhere to being compared to Churchill and Roosevelt, as you are properly doing, is one of the most extraordinary things I have ever seen."
Zelenskyy has portrayed himself as a Luke Skywalker type in contrast to Vladimir Putin's villainous turn as Darth Vader, and Heilemann said the Ukrainian president has fully inhabited that role.
"You have to step into the role and you can't diminish either one of those things," he said. "The stakes have to be high, the opportunity has to be there and you have to meet the moment, but I don't think that's all that is required. I think after you meet the moment, which he is doing every day with fortitude, bravery, resilience and moral leadership, you have to figure out a way to tell people about it, right."
None of this has been accidental, and Heilemann praised the behind-the-scenes work that has paid off so well for Zelenskyy and his beleaguered nation.
"I think the way in which the small team of mostly ex-television producers who worked with him for years in Ukraine have fashioned the most sophisticated political communications operation I have ever seen in real time. Every single choice they've made has been brilliant and pitch perfect, and they have played it. They understand that in this world we now live in, in this very complicated, fragmented media landscape we occupy that you have to play it high and low. You have to play insurgent and establishment."
"You have to do the interview with [NBC News anchor] Lester Holt but you also have to be on TikTok," Heilemann added. "You have to be everywhere all at once. He is out there speaking English, he is speaking Russian, he is transmitting on Telegram all day long messages to different audiences. This week we saw him do this global tour for hearts and minds, you know, the spring training games in Canada, in the British parliament and then coming to the big stage of America, again, with a perfectly executed 16-minute speech with video in the middle of it and a switch to English on the back end. I don't think i have ever even anything more masterful, purely at the level of performance. Not just performance, again, got to be a hero to look like a hero, but he and his team have done an incredible job making the case for his people, using every media and tool and understanding of the world we live in with digital technology that we have ever seen."
Russian President Vladimir Putin could be the richest man in the world, even after the collapse of the ruble. A CNN report explained that there are so many shell companies that funnel his money into the west, it could be impossible to track it all down.
"On the shore of the Black Sea, it can only be described as a palace," reported Drew Griffin. "190,000 square feet. You can see the church, tea house and amphitheater. And reportedly an underground hockey rink with a no-fly zone and no boat zone. This, according to an investigation last year, by the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's group. They said this palace fit for a king was built for Vladimir Putin."
"This palace is very much a symbol that he no longer sees himself as a government employee, elected figure. He sees himself as czar, king of some sort," said Maria Pevchikh, an investigator with the Anti-Corruption Foundation.
CNN verified that it was Putin's palace, but the Russian government continues to refuse it's his. The report noted that Putin claims he's worth about $800,000 and lives in nothing more than an 800 sq. ft. apartment. "It was paid for by the Russian oligarchs, by Russian state-owned companies, money from regular people, regular people that was stolen and diverted into building this horrendous thing on the Black Sea."
The money for the property came from an investment fund that asked for charity fund cash from the oligarchs. Their money is being tracked, in some cases by corruption investigators providing their services for free, the Daily Beast reported.
"The fact is financially getting to Putin may be impossible," said Griffin. "And even getting to his oligarchs through seizures and sanctions is tremendously difficult. They have created multiple levels of shell companies to hide their assets. Safely in western countries like the United States. One expert telling CNN, there is literally no paper trail."
As Western nations look for ways to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas, another aspect of the Ukraine crisis has received less attention: Most of the 32 countries that use nuclear power rely on Russia for some part of their nuclear fuel supply chain.
Nuclear power is a critical part of many national electricity grids. European countries especially rely on nuclear power, including France, where it produces 69% of the nation’s electricity supply, Ukraine (51%), Hungary (46%), Finland (34%) and Sweden (31%). In the U.S., nuclear reactors generate 20% of the nation’s power. Many of these countries originally embraced nuclear power to minimize dependence on imported fossil fuels and, more recently, to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Economic fallout from the war in Ukraine could disrupt access to fuel for the nuclear power industry. We believe that countering Russia’s influence will require concerted efforts that balance energy security, climate mitigation and a commitment to international law.
Today, 32 countries use nuclear power, mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.
A global industry
Around the world, 32 countries operate about 440 commercial nuclear power reactors that generate 10% of the world’s electricity supply. The U.S. has the most operating reactors (93), followed by France (56) and China (53).
Many nations export nuclear fuel, materials and services. The leading international suppliers are the U.S., Russia, Europe and China. Several other countries play important roles, including Canada and South Korea.
Producing nuclear fuel involves five steps:
– Raw uranium ore, which usually contains less then 2% uranium, is mined from the ground.
– The ore is milled to separate the uranium from other materials, yielding a powder called yellowcake.
– Yellowcake is chemically converted to gaseous uranium hexafluoride.
– Uranium hexafluoride is processed to increase its concentration of uranium-235, which can be split in reactors to produce large quantities of energy. U-235 only makes up 0.7% of natural uranium; enrichment for commercial reactor fuel increases its concentration, usually up to 5%.
– Enriched uranium is fabricated into fuel rods for reactors.
Uranium conversion, enrichment and fabrication are sophisticated technical processes that are handled at a small number of facilities around the world.
Fuels for nuclear reactors are highly specialized and tied to specific reactor designs. Buying a power reactor from a supplier such as Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear company, or the French company Framatome, can lead to decadeslong supply dependencies.
All of these factors make nuclear supply chains more complex, less competitive and harder to shift rapidly than other energy types, such as oil and gas. And since key materials and technologies for civilian nuclear power can also be used to produce weapon-usable nuclear materials, international nuclear sales are subject to strict export controls and trade restrictions.
However, much of the milled uranium from Kazakhstan travels through Russia before it is exported to global markets. Other parts of the supply chain also route through Russia. Only a handful of facilities in the world convert milled uranium into uranium hexafluoride; Russia produced approximately one-third of the 2020 supply, much of it made with uranium from Kazakhstan.
Russia also has 43% of the global enrichment capacity, followed by Europe (about 33%), China (16%) and the U.S. (7%). There is some spare capacity in the U.S. and Europe, and China is expanding.
Construction on the third nuclear reactor at the Russian-supplied Akkuyu power plant in Mersin, Turkey, March 10, 2021.
Before it invaded Ukraine, Russia had a national strategy to increase its nuclear energy exports. It is a leading supplier of nuclear reactors, building plants abroad and then providing their fuel. Its customers include former Soviet states and Warsaw Pact members like Ukraine and Hungary, along with new nuclear power users such as Egypt.
Some 16%-20% of the annual U.S. uranium supply is at least partially sourced from Russia, mainly for enrichment. Many European countries buy converted or enriched Russian uranium, and China is a growing market for Russian nuclear exports.
If U.S. nuclear trade with Russia is affected by the Ukraine conflict, the most serious impact would be on two planned advanced reactor demonstration projects: the Xe-100 in Washington state and Natrium in Wyoming. These reactors need fuel that is enriched to nearly 20% uranium-235, and Russia is currently the world’s only supplier.
If Russia retaliates against Western pressure by withholding converted or enriched uranium, we estimate that plants in the U.S. and Europe could be affected within 18 to 24 months, based on the amount of advanced notice required for fuel orders. Some U.S. utilities have said they do not expect shortages, but the opacity of the market and long time frames make this hard to predict. Utilities will face higher prices if they turn to Europe, Japan or China for uranium conversion or enrichment services.
What about uranium supplies? Western producers – notably, Canada and Australia – have large reserves that would be economic to mine at current price levels. And some U.S. politicians, mainly in western states, are calling for more domestic mining.
Cold War uranium mining has left a toxic legacy on Navajo lands in the western U.S.
Opportunities for U.S. leadership
Rather than focusing on domestic uranium mining, we see it as a higher priority for the U.S. to reconsider its enrichment capabilities and policies. Private companies have been reluctant to invest in new enrichment facilities while cheaper alternatives like importing from Russia were available. The Department of Energy is moving forward on a program to fund fuel production for advanced reactors, but it might have to also focus on making fuel for existing U.S. reactors if Russia’s supply is interrupted.
In our view, the U.S. should also work to counter Russia’s efforts to export fabricated fuel and reactors. Ukraine is already working with U.S.-based Westinghouse to develop fuel for its Russian-designed reactors that can replace Russian-manufactured fuel. Seven of Ukraine’s 15 reactors already use this fuel, which is fabricated in Sweden. We believe U.S. policy should support similar efforts elsewhere as needed.
Finally, if the U.S. and other countries seek to remake world nuclear supply chains, we believe the nuclear industry should strive to transcend its toxic legacy. This would require engaging at the start with affected communities, securing benefits for them, making project plans more transparent and incorporating environmental justice into every project. Of course, the first step toward ethical uranium is ensuring that the nuclear power industry is not funding Russia’s war against Ukraine.