Missouri Republican calls new COVID stimulus crap
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called the deal with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the COVID-19 stimulus complete crap on the Senate floor Sunday.

Most Republicans didn't support any stimulus bills, but ultimately McConnell agreed that the only way Republicans had a chance at winning the Georgia Senate elections they would have to give voters the money they've needed for the past seven months of debate. Democrats passed the HEROES Act in May 2020 and they have been working on a deal with the White House. McConnell never attended any negotiations over the summer and fall. It has been only after the election he agreed to a bill.

"But I have to say, the level of supports that I understand will be offered to working people are hardly adequate, and we should not pretend otherwise, Mr. President," he said.

Officials haven't done anything for months while in office and they're supposed to head home for the holidays this week.

Missouri senator calls stimulus crap www.youtube.com