Missouri’s ban on transgender care for minors faces lawsuit from ACLU, Lambda Legal
Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri weighing bills that target the LGBTQ community. - The Kansas City Star/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ACLU of Missouri and the national LGBTQ civil rights law firm Lambda Legal sued Tuesday to stop Missouri’s new restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth from going into effect next month.

The state lawsuit, filed in Cole County Circuit Court, seeks to prevent implementation of SB 49, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed and Gov. Mike Parson signed into law this spring.

The suit is being brought on behalf of three families of trans youth, medical providers and national LGBTQ advocacy organizations.