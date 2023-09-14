'Cowards love company': GOP strategist describes downfall of his party

Numerous Republican lawmakers chose to be cowards instead of standing up against Donald Trump, Stuart Stevens, Chief Strategist of Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, said on Wednesday.

Stevens appeared on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins and was asked about reports that Mitch McConnell told Romney that others were thinking the same things as Romney was, but were unable to voice their concerns.

"What do you think of the fact that he said we all thought it but very few said it?" Collins asked.

"McConnell is wrong about that like a lot of things. This is an excuse that mitch McConnell has come up with. Cowards love company and that is what is happening in the Republican party. There is nothing to stop Mitch McConnell from telling the truth. Mitt Romney did."

Stevens went on to say he wishes more people "had been willing to put the oath of office they took, to put country over party."

"So maybe you lose a primary. So what does that mean? you don't get to be Ted Cruz's colleague anymore? Is it not better to defend the country? When you think about the legacy that this generation of Republicans inherited from the greatest generation. They have just squandered that. It is really so unamerican and amazing what they have done. And I think it will go down as history as one of the great betrayals of what it means to be an American. And Mitch McConnell has led that parade."

