'Blatant projection': Mitch McConnell blasted for calling voting rights a 'craven political calculation'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (screengrab)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday accused Democrats of "craven political calculation" because they are trying to pass S.1, a Senate bill that would fortify voting rights.

During a speech on the Senate floor, McConnell mischaracterized the intent of the legislation.

"It would let Democrats take a red pen to election law in each of the 50 states neutering popular components like voter ID while legalizing shady practices like ballot harvesting," McConnell said. "It's a recipe for undermining confidence in our elections, for remaking our entire system government to suit the preferences of one far end of the political spectrum."

"What a craven political calculation," he added. "What a way to show your disdain for the American people's choices."

McConnell quickly faced backlash on Twitter, where he was accused of "blatant projection."

"McConnell calling Democrats 'craven' is such blatant projection," Kelly Fauvre wrote.

"I probably shouldn't be listening to the Senate right now at work because hearing MITCH MCCONNELL refer to #HR1 as a 'craven political power grab' has me about to come out my fucking skin," another commenter added.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.