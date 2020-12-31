Vote to overturn the election will be the ‘most consequential’ of Mitch McConnell’s career: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the U.S. Senate in 1985, but thinks the January 6th vote on whether to overturn the 2020 presidential election results will be the most important vote he has ever cast.

"In an extraordinary conference call this morning with fellow Senate Republicans, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his Jan. 6 vote certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election will be 'the most consequential I have ever cast,' according to a source on a call and two other sources briefed on the private remarks," Jonathan Swan of Axios reported Thursday.

At least 140 Republicans are reportedly planning on backing the effort to overturn the results.

"The conference call came in the wake of Sen. Josh Hawley defying McConnell's wishes and publicly declaring that he'll object to certifying the electoral votes in Pennsylvania and perhaps in other states as well," Axios reported.

"McConnell had previously urged senators not to force this vote, which he believed would put Republicans up for re-election in 2022 in a horrible position — forcing them to choose between defying the most popular politician in the party, Donald Trump, and undermining democracy," Axios noted. "His remarks to his conference are likely to escalate President Trump's anger with him for daring acknowledge Trump's defeat."