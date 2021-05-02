Here is one 'dangerous' way Mitch McConnell is abandoning his constituents in order to deny Biden a win

According to a report from the New York Times, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would rather his state and Ohio not receive much-needed federal money for a bridge many of his constituents won't cross because they regard it as "dangerous" because the money would be contained in Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.
With the Republican leadership resisting the $2 trillion infrastructure package proposed by the newly-elected president because it would be financed by raising taxes on the rich, residents in Kentucky and Ohio would like to see the Brent Spence Bridge that connects Cincinnati with northern Kentucky replaced.
As the Times notes, the bridge became unusable for six weeks last November due to a fire that followed the crash of a tractor-trailer hauling potassium hydroxide with another truck.
According to the Times, "Daily commutes were snarled. Shipping delays rippled across the eastern United States. And residents who had grown accustomed to intractable fights among politicians over how to update the unsightly and overburdened choke point — and how to pay for it — had a glimmer of hope that, finally, something might get done."
Those hopes are withering away now that McConnell has said he won't agree to help pass Biden's bill.
The top Republican in the Senate admitted as much when asked about the need for a new bridge.
"I can't imagine that somewhere in a multitrillion dollar bill, there wouldn't be money for the Brent Spence Bridge," Mr. McConnell explained while visiting his home state. "Whether that is part of an overall package I could support? I could tell you if it's going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, not likely."
According to the Times, "...the Brent Spence Bridge has become a window into the depth of the political and ideological divide that is shaping the debate in Washington over Mr. Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, so profound that Mr. McConnell — a longtime proponent of fixing the structure — has become its most vocal and hostile opponent."
Trey Grayson, a Kentucky Republican who has strenuously advocated for replacing the bridge pointed out the box McConnell has put himself in with his battle with Biden
"He would love to invest in Kentucky, not just because of his legacy but because he believes in it," he explained. "On the other side, he's the Republican leader of a caucus that doesn't want to cooperate with Biden, doesn't want to spend money, doesn't want to raise corporate taxes and is more willing to vote 'no' than figure out how to make this thing work."
According to the Times, "The Brent Spence Bridge — named for a 16-term Kentucky congressman who retired in 1963, the year it opened — is sturdy enough, but it was designed to accommodate roughly half the amount of traffic it now handles every day. By one estimate, its eight lanes carry freight amounting to 3 percent of the nation's gross domestic product each year, in addition to tens of thousands of daily commuters. Accidents amid the cramped and narrow lanes are frequent and, given that there are no side shoulders on the bridge, harrowing. In an era of booming e-commerce, the situation is only likely to become worse."
One Kentucky resident claimed it has been a problem for years and, despite Ohio and Kentucky being home to top Republicans, nothing is getting done.
"I remember when McConnell started becoming a big person in Washington, we were like, 'Oh, this is great. We're going to get more federal money and we're going to get the bridge done,' " explained Paul Long. "Then we had Boehner, who was the speaker of the House at the same time, people were thinking, 'Yes, definitely going to get it done now.'"
According to Long, he would "do anything I can to avoid" using the bridge.
You can read more here.
'Trump has never actually been wrong': Supporters of ex-president attempting to purge Republican Party of non-believers
According to a report from the Washington Post, while the GOP leadership is split over pushing Rep. Lynne Cheney (R-WY) out of her leadership role for speaking ill of Donald Trump, grassroots activists are looking at taking over local Republican Party organizations and purging those who refuse to say the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
As the Post's Ashley Parker and Marianna Sotomayor report, Michigan has become a hotbed of pro-Trump activism that will have major implications for the 2022 midterm elections and beyond as Trump partisans push the party farther to the right.
"In Washington, normally chatty senators scramble to skirt the question, and internal feuding over who is to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection has riven the House Republican leadership, with tensions between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House Republican, spilling into public view. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is facing a Trump-aligned primary challenger in her 2022 race, inspired by her call for Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 attack and her later vote to convict him over his role in inciting the insurrection," the report states. "Local officials, too, are facing censure and threats — in states from Iowa to Michigan to Missouri — for publicly accepting the election results."
With the report stating, "Nearly six months after Trump lost to Biden, rejection of the 2020 election results — dubbed the 'Big Lie' by many Democrats — has increasingly become an unofficial litmus test for acceptance in the Republican Party," one GOP activist made the case that Trump has never led his party --and the country -- astray.
"I think I speak for many people in that Trump has never actually been wrong, and so we've learned to trust when he says something, that he's not just going to spew something out there that's wrong and not verified," Debra Ell of Michigan explained when talking about the November election that saw Trump lose to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Ell added that she working hard to get rid of Michigan Republican Party executive director Jason Roe for telling Politico he didn't believe the election was stolen.
"He said the election was not rigged, as Donald Trump had said, so we didn't agree with that, and then he didn't blame the Democrats for any election fraud," Ell complained. "He said there was no fraud — again, that's something that doesn't line up with what we think really happened — and then he said it's all Donald Trump's fault."
Ell is not alone. Salleigh Grubbs, the chair of the Cobb County Republican Party in Georgia claimed that all the Republicans in her circle believe the election was stolen.
"There's no Republican that I know of, that I've spoken with, who has come to me and said, 'Biden won fair and square,' " she told the Post. "I absolutely do believe that there were irregularities in the election. I absolutely believe that our voices were shut out."
"The issue also could reverberate through the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election, with Trump already slamming Republicans who did not resist the election results. For Republicans, fealty to the falsehood could pull the party further to the right during the primaries, providing challenges during the general election when wooing more moderate voters is crucial." the Washing Post reports.
According to Whitney Phillips, an assistant professor of communication and rhetorical studies at Syracuse University, mainstream Republicans should have seen this coming.
"It feels like this has been happening in the Republican Party for a really long time. If you allow an entire contingent of your caucus to be steeped in conspiratorial thinking, what … do you think is going to happen? They're going to turn on you," Phillips explained.
You can read more here.
Stephen Miller explains why he's suing 'outrageous' Joe Biden on behalf of white people
Former White House adviser Stephen Miller said on Sunday that he is suing the Biden administration to prevent Black people from having an unfair advantage over other races.
While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Miller argued that a COVID-19 relief law is unfair to white people because it allocated $5 billion to Black farmers who were denied federal aid due to discrimination.
According to Miller, white farmers -- who have traditionally gotten the bulk of federal aid -- should be able to receive the money that is set aside for Black farmers.
"We filed two lawsuits," Miller told Bartiromo. "One lawsuit to ensure that farm aid is delivered irrespective of one's race and ethnicity."
"The Biden administration has specifically excluded people solely based on skin color," he added. "That's outrageous."
Miller went on to describe a second lawsuit that he hopes will force the Biden administration to take harsh actions against migrants and undocumented immigrants.
"Imagine you were living in an apartment building and a new landlord came in and he ripped off all the doors, he ripped out all the windows and he said that any lawbreaker, any trespasser, any vandal, anyone -- even criminal -- who wants to come into your building and your unit is free to do so," Miller opined. "That is what President Biden has done to the country."
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Tim Scott says he realized the 'beauty' of cops after being pulled over 18 times for 'driving while Black'
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday suggested that systemic racism in policing is offset by the "beauty" of officers handing out Christmas gifts to their community.
During an interview on Face the Nation, Scott revealed that he had been pulled over 18 times for "driving while Black."
"One of the reasons I have asked to lead this police reform conversation on my side of the aisle is because I personally understand the pain of being stopped 18 times driving while Black," Scott explained to host John Dickerson. "I have also seen the beauty of when officers go door to door with me on Christmas morning delivering presents to kids in the most underserved communities."
"So I think I bring an equilibrium to the conversation," he said. "That gives me reason to be hopeful."
Watch the video below from CBS.
