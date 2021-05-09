Jim Clyburn rains hell on 'miserable failure' Mitch McConnell during CNN interview

Speaking with "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- saying the GOP leader is overseeing a party that has lost its way.

With CNN host noting McConnell has admitted he will do everything he can to obstruct President Joe Biden, Clyburn jumped all over the Senate Republican's remarks.

"What's your take on that comment? Does that mean there's no hope for bipartisanship in the Senate?" Tapper asked.

"No," Clyburn shot back. "I think the Republicans are going to remember that it was Mitch McConnell who told them that his number one priority was to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. Last time I checked, he was a miserable failure in 2012 and Barack Obama was a two-term president and a very successful one at that."

"I think they are going to get the same thing here," he continued. "Mitch McConnell has some personal animus towards Democrats that ought not to be. We are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all -- let's operate like that. This Republican Party is losing its way on all fronts, and Mitch McConnell is contributing to that in a big way."

