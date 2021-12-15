Trump-loving GOP Senate candidates are vowing to oust Mitch McConnell as leader

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces a new problem — some of the Republicans running for Senate in key seats have vowed to vote to replace him as GOP leader.

Many of these challengers are in seats Republicans will need to help make a majority next year.

"Kelly Tshibaka, a primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), said Monday that 'when I defeat Murkowski and become Alaska’s next U.S. senator, I will not support Mitch McConnell as leader. It’s time for new, America First leadership in the Senate," she said, echoing a Trump theme," reported Alayna Treene. "Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, running to fill Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-Mo.) upcoming vacant seat, made a similar pledge in September. Steven Cheung, a Greitens adviser and former Trump administration official, told Axios opposing McConnell could become a 'litmus test' for campaigns eager to show their loyalty to Trump."

Trump and McConnell worked together closely during his administration, together confirming a number of right-wing judges to the federal bench and passing a huge tax cut for corporations and billionaires. However, the two have fallen out, with the breaking point being the January 6 Capitol attack. McConnell did not vote for impeachment but repeatedly blamed Trump.

Trump, for his part, has made increasingly public attacks on McConnell, calling him a "hack" and a "broken old crow." And according to the report, pro-Trump figures in media are turning on McConnell as well.

"Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential conservatives in the country, castigated McConnell during his Fox News show last week — and promised to make the minority leader a consistent object of scorn in future segments," noted the report. “'In Washington, he’s known as the nastiest old woman in town,' Carlson said on his show last week during a segment about Bob Dole’s funeral."

