Doctor clears Mitch McConnell to stay on the job despite health fears
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has received medical clearance to stay on the job after a health scare shown on national television fueled speculation about the 81-year-old’s ability to serve.

The Capitol's physician, in a letter obtained by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, suggested the senator freezing during a news conference on Wednesday – the second time he’s done so in recent months – was the result of lingering effects from a concussion he suffered earlier this year, along with possible dehydration.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by Brian P. Monahan, M.D.

